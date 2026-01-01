Spice is an open-source data and AI infrastructure runtime that combines federated SQL query, vector search, and LLM inference into a single Rust process. Built on Apache DataFusion, Arrow, and DuckDB, it connects to dozens of sources â€” Postgres, S3, Databricks, Snowflake, MySQL, Kafka, and more â€” and materializes hot data locally for sub-second analytics next to your application.

Self-hosting Spice on your own VPS gives AI agents and RAG pipelines a single SQL and HTTP endpoint over federated data without per-query cloud fees or sending sensitive records to a managed service. Datasets, accelerations, embeddings, and models are all declared in a single spicepod.yaml manifest.