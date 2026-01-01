Speakr is a self-hosted AI transcription and note-taking platform designed to capture, transcribe, and make sense of your audio content. It supports multiple transcription backends â€” including WhisperX, OpenAI, and Mistral â€” giving you the flexibility to choose local or cloud-based processing. Speaker diarization, voice profiles, and AI-generated summaries help surface insights from meetings, interviews, and lectures.

With multi-user support, OIDC SSO, a REST API with webhooks, and integrations for n8n, Zapier, and Make, Speakr fits naturally into team workflows. Hosting it yourself keeps all recordings and transcripts under your full control.