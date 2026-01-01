Speaches is an OpenAI API-compatible audio server that brings state-of-the-art speech recognition and text-to-speech synthesis to your own infrastructure. Built on faster-whisper for transcription and Kokoro/Piper for voice synthesis, it exposes the same endpoints as the OpenAI Audio API â€” so any existing tool, SDK, or integration that works with OpenAI will work with Speaches out of the box.

Self-hosting Speaches means your audio data never leaves your servers, there are no per-minute transcription fees, and you retain full control over which models run and how resources are allocated. Models are loaded on demand and unloaded automatically after inactivity, keeping memory usage lean on a standard VPS.