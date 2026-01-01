Deploy SolidInvoice in one click installation.
Open-source Symfony-based invoicing application for freelancers and small businesses to manage clients, quotes, and payments.
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What you can build with SolidInvoice
SolidInvoice is an open-source invoicing application built on the Symfony framework, designed for freelancers, consultants, and small businesses that need a clean, focused billing tool without monthly SaaS fees. It covers the full quote-to-cash workflow: manage clients and contacts, send quotes that convert to invoices, track payments, and configure taxes and currencies to match your jurisdiction.
Self-hosting SolidInvoice on your own VPS keeps client records, invoice history, and payment data on infrastructure you control â€” no per-user pricing, no per-invoice fees, and no third-party access to sensitive financial information. A first-run wizard guides you through database setup and creating the initial admin account, and the bundled MySQL service stores all transactional data behind Traefik-managed HTTPS from the first deployment.
Key features of SolidInvoice
Quotes and invoices
Issue professional quotes that convert to invoices in one click, removing duplicate data entry across the sales-to-billing workflow.
Client management
Track clients, contacts, and credit balances in a central directory with per-client invoice history and outstanding balances.
Recurring invoices
Schedule recurring invoices for retainer clients and subscription billing, with automatic generation on the cycle you define.
Payment tracking
Record partial and full payments against invoices, with built-in support for pluggable payment gateways like Stripe and PayPal.
Multi-currency and tax
Bill international clients in their local currency and configure multiple tax rates to handle VAT, GST, and regional tax structures.
Built on Symfony
Powered by the mature Symfony PHP framework, providing a stable, extensible foundation with a long-term maintenance track record.
Why run SolidInvoice on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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