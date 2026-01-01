Deploy Smocker in one click installation.
Simple and efficient HTTP mock server and proxy with a built-in admin UI for testing and debugging APIs.
Choose a VPS plan for Smocker
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Smocker
Smocker is an open-source HTTP mock server and proxy built for engineers who need realistic, deterministic API responses during development and testing. Developers define mock endpoints declaratively in YAML or JSON, replay scenarios, and inspect every incoming request in a live admin UI without writing any glue code.
Self-hosting Smocker on your own VPS gives teams a shared mocking environment for integration tests, contract verification, and demos, with full control over network access, recorded traffic, and uptime guarantees that public mocking services cannot match.
Key features of Smocker
Declarative mocks
Define HTTP responses in YAML or JSON with request matchers, dynamic templates, and ordered scenarios for predictable test runs.
Live admin UI
Inspect every incoming request, view matched mocks, and reset state from a browser-based dashboard built for fast feedback loops.
Proxy and record
Forward unmatched requests to a real upstream and capture the responses as reusable mocks for offline testing.
Sessions and history
Group calls into named sessions to isolate test runs, replay traffic, and compare behaviour across releases.
REST API control
Manage mocks, sessions, and history programmatically from CI pipelines using a complete REST API.
Lightweight container
Single Go binary packaged as a small Docker image starts in milliseconds and runs comfortably on any VPS plan.
Why run Smocker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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