SillyTavern is an open-source local interface that lets power users chat with AI characters across virtually every major LLM backend, including OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, OpenRouter, KoboldAI, Mistral, NovelAI, and locally hosted models. Unlike vendor-specific chat apps, it focuses on character-driven conversations, long-form roleplay, and creative writing, with deep control over prompts, sampling parameters, and context handling.

Self-hosting SillyTavern on your own VPS keeps every chat log, character card, and lorebook private to your account, lets you swap providers freely, and removes the conversation limits and content filters imposed by hosted alternatives. API keys for external models stay on your server rather than being pasted into a third-party UI.