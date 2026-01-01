ShipShipShip is an open-source changelog and roadmap application that helps product teams share updates and gather community feedback in one place. Built with SvelteKit and Go, it pairs a polished public changelog with a kanban-style admin board where every release, fix, and upcoming idea lives next to the votes and reactions it earned.

Self-hosting ShipShipShip on your VPS keeps subscriber lists, SMTP credentials, and feedback data under your own control, removes per-seat pricing of hosted alternatives, and lets you brand the public page through installable themes that match your product.