SerpBear is an open-source self-hosted SEO rank tracker that monitors how your domains rank for chosen keywords across Google, Bing, Yahoo, Yandex, and DuckDuckGo. It pulls daily SERP positions, charts ranking history, and surfaces movement so you can react to algorithm changes, content updates, and competitor activity without paying per-keyword fees to a SaaS rank-tracking service.

Self-hosting SerpBear on your own VPS gives you unlimited domains and keywords, optional Google Search Console integration for impressions and clicks, and email or webhook notifications when rankings shift. The data lives in your infrastructure, so historical rank archives stay yours instead of disappearing when a SaaS subscription lapses.