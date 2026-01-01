Deploy REDAXO in one click installation.
Flexible open-source PHP CMS that gives developers full control over website output code for simple sites and complex portals alike.
Choose a VPS plan for REDAXO
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with REDAXO
REDAXO is an open-source PHP content management system built since 2004 that puts developers in full control of the website output. Unlike opinionated CMSs that enforce a fixed HTML structure, REDAXO lets you create custom modules that define exactly how content is input and rendered â€” from minimal landing pages to large multi-language portals.
Self-hosting REDAXO on your own VPS means you own your content, data, and customizations without platform fees or vendor restrictions. This template pairs REDAXO with MariaDB 10.11 and auto-installs the CMS on first start, so you can log in to the admin panel and start building immediately.
Key features of REDAXO
Custom content modules
Build reusable content modules that control exactly how editors input data and how that data renders in HTML â€” no framework lock-in.
Full output control
REDAXO imposes no structural constraints on your markup, letting developers produce clean, semantic HTML tailored to each project.
Multi-language support
Manage content across multiple languages with built-in clang support, making REDAXO a natural fit for international and regional websites.
Addon ecosystem
Extend REDAXO through a rich ecosystem of community addons covering media management, SEO, forms, authentication, and more.
Flexible template system
Define reusable page templates and layouts in PHP, giving front-end developers the freedom to structure projects as they see fit.
Why run REDAXO on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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