Open Monograph Press (OMP) is a free, open-source publishing platform developed by the Public Knowledge Project for university presses, scholarly societies, and independent academic publishers. It manages the full editorial workflow for books â€” from submission and internal review through copyediting, production, and online catalog publication â€” in a single integrated tool.

Self-hosting OMP on your own VPS keeps manuscripts, reviewer identities, contracts, and reader analytics under your direct control rather than on a third-party press service. This template bundles a MariaDB database for reliable metadata storage and routes traffic through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy so your press is reachable over HTTPS as soon as deployment completes.