Parcel hosting

Deploy Parcel Apps with Fast, Simple Hosting

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  A$ 6.19 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
parcel hosting

One monthly price, no hidden fees

Choose a Parcel hosting plan with confidence. Get reliable performance, simple setup, and the peace of mind of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
A$ 29.19
A$ 6.19 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 297.12 (regular price A$ 1,401.12). Renews at A$ 26.19/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
A$ 43.09
A$ 12.29 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 589.92 (regular price A$ 2,068.32). Renews at A$ 39.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
A$ 29.19
A$ 6.19 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 297.12 (regular price A$ 1,401.12). Renews at A$ 26.19/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
A$ 43.09
A$ 12.29 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 589.92 (regular price A$ 2,068.32). Renews at A$ 39.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Launch Parcel apps faster with optimized hosting

Deploy your Parcel project faster with hosting built for simple setup and reliable performance. Connect your code, publish in a few steps, and let the platform handle the server-side management so you can focus on development instead of configuration. Built for growing apps, Parcel hosting gives you the scalability and uptime technical teams need. Serve assets efficiently, keep deployments consistent, and rely on managed infrastructure that stays responsive as your traffic increases.
parcel hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Parcel hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Parcel hosting services.

What is Parcel hosting?

Parcel hosting is a managed way to deploy web apps built with Parcel. You connect your code, and the platform handles build and deployment for you.

How is Parcel hosting different from VPS hosting?

Parcel hosting is simpler and more managed. VPS hosting gives you full server control, but you handle setup, security, updates, and deployment yourself.

Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?

Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo during setup, then deploy it without making the code public.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees?

Usage limits depend on your plan. Check the plan details before you publish, so you know what traffic is included and whether extra usage may apply.

How hard is it to migrate or set up Parcel hosting?

Setup is usually straightforward: connect your repo, set the build command, and deploy. If you already have a Parcel project, migration is typically quick.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.