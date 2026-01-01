Nuxt hosting

Deploy Nuxt Faster with Full Control and Simple Hosting

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  A$ 6.19 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
nuxt hosting
Choose a Nuxt hosting plan with confidence. Get reliable performance, easy scaling, and the peace of mind of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
A$ 29.19
A$ 6.19 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 297.12 (regular price A$ 1,401.12). Renews at A$ 26.19/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
A$ 43.09
A$ 12.29 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 589.92 (regular price A$ 2,068.32). Renews at A$ 39.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
A$ 29.19
A$ 6.19 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 297.12 (regular price A$ 1,401.12). Renews at A$ 26.19/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
A$ 43.09
A$ 12.29 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for A$ 589.92 (regular price A$ 2,068.32). Renews at A$ 39.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Fast, Reliable Hosting for Nuxt Apps

Deploy your Nuxt app in minutes with a hosting platform built for speed and simplicity. Push your code, connect your repository, and get a streamlined setup that removes extra server work so you can focus on building. Host your app on reliable infrastructure designed to scale with your traffic and keep performance steady as demand grows. With managed hosting, automated updates, and strong uptime, it’s easier to run Nuxt projects without adding operational overhead.
nuxt hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

Recommended server location:

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Nuxt hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Nuxt hosting services.

What is Nuxt hosting?

Nuxt hosting is a web hosting setup designed to run Nuxt apps with the right Node.js support, deployment workflow, and performance settings. It helps you publish Nuxt sites and apps without managing the server stack yourself.

How is Nuxt hosting different from VPS hosting?

Nuxt hosting is simpler and managed for app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you full server control. If you want less setup and maintenance, Nuxt hosting is usually the easier choice; VPS is better for custom environments.

Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?

Yes, you can deploy from a private GitHub repository if your hosting plan supports Git-based deployments and repository access. This is useful for teams that want to keep code private while automating updates.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees?

Hosting plans may include bandwidth or resource limits, depending on the plan. Check the plan details so you know what is included and whether any extra usage charges apply.

Can I migrate an existing Nuxt app easily?

Yes, you can usually migrate an existing Nuxt app by connecting your repository, setting the build command, and updating environment variables. If you already have a working app, setup is typically straightforward.

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