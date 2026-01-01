Build your brand with a .pics domain

A$ 55.19 /yrA$ 2.89 /1st year
Save 95%
For first year
.pics

About the .pics domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .pics domain

What is a .pics domain?

.pics is a generic top-level domain for image, photo, and visual-content sites. It has no broad geographic restrictions, but availability depends on the registry’s policies and any premium-name rules.

Who is a .pics domain for?

A .pics domain works well for photographers, image portfolios, visual blogs, and creative projects that want a clear, memorable place to showcase images. It suits individuals, small teams, and growing brands.

Why choose a .pics domain?

A .pics domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a clear, memorable choice for websites, emails, and marketing materials as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .pics

TLD
.pics
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
A$ 0.30

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.pics domain FAQs

What does a .pics domain mean?

A .pics domain suggests photos, images, or visual content. It’s commonly used by photographers, portfolios, galleries, and image-focused projects.

Is a .pics domain trusted?

Yes. .pics is a valid top-level domain and works like any other domain in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it standardized.

Is a .pics a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about photos, artwork, or visuals. Search engines treat .pics the same as other extensions for SEO, so your content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .pics domain or .com domain?

Choose .pics if you want a name that clearly matches image-based content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.

Who can register a .pics domain?

Anyone can register a .pics domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.

Are there restrictions on .pics domains?

Yes, there are standard domain rules. The name must use allowed characters, meet length limits, and avoid reserved or premium registry names.

How much does a .pics domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .pics domain costs A$ 2.89 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is A$ 55.19/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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