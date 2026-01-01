Build your brand with a .hosting domain

A$ 653.49 /yrA$ 451.59 /1st year
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For first year
.hosting

About the .hosting domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .hosting domain

What is a .hosting domain?

.Hosting is a generic top-level domain created for hosting-related sites. It’s generally open and unrestricted, so it can be used by web hosts, cloud services, data centers, or any brand wanting a descriptive domain.

Who is a .hosting domain for?

A .hosting domain works well for hosting providers, web agencies, IT teams, and cloud service projects that want a clear, professional web address. It’s a practical fit for businesses building trust and showing service focus.

Why choose a .hosting domain?

A .hosting domain helps visitors identify your service quickly and keeps your brand clear across websites, email, and marketing. It offers a simple, professional structure that supports recognition and long-term growth.

Domain information for .hosting

TLD
.hosting
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
A$ 0.30

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.hosting domain FAQs

What does a .hosting domain mean?

A .hosting domain is commonly used for websites about web hosting, server services, or hosting-related products. It originally pointed to that industry, and today people read it as a clear sign the site is about hosting.

Is a .hosting domain trusted?

Yes. .hosting is a valid top-level domain and follows normal DNS and registrar rules, so it works in browsers, email systems, and search engines. It is operated under an official registry, which helps keep registrations organized.

Is a .hosting a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about hosting, infrastructure, or related services. Search engines treat .hosting like other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension itself.

Should I choose a .hosting domain or .com domain?

Choose .hosting if you want a name that immediately matches your topic and a .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a brand that is not tied to hosting.

Who can register a .hosting domain?

Anyone can register a .hosting domain. There is no general eligibility requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Are there restrictions on .hosting domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or unavailable name set aside by the registry or trademark processes.

How much does a .hosting domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .hosting domain costs A$ 451.59 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is A$ 653.49/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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