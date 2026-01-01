Deploy Lago in one click installation.
Open-source metering and usage-based billing platform for SaaS, fintech, and infrastructure companies.
Choose a VPS plan for Lago
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Lago
Lago is an open-source metering and billing platform built for SaaS, fintech, and infrastructure companies that need flexible, usage-based pricing. It provides real-time event ingestion, subscription management, invoice generation, and a developer-first API to support complex pricing models â€” from per-seat plans to graduated, package, and percentage tiers.
Self-hosting Lago on your own VPS keeps every customer event, invoice, and pricing rule under your direct control, removes per-transaction fees charged by hosted billing tools, and lets you tailor integrations and data retention to your specific compliance and product requirements.
Key features of Lago
Usage-based billing
Charge by API call, seat, GB, or any metric without building custom billing infrastructure from scratch.
Real-time metering
Ingest customer events as they happen and surface accurate usage data for invoices and dashboards.
Flexible pricing models
Combine flat, graduated, package, and percentage tiers within a single plan to model any pricing strategy.
Invoice generation
Generate and export PDF invoices automatically based on subscription periods and metered usage.
Developer-first API
Integrate billing into your product through a clean REST API and webhooks instead of hosted UIs.
Why run Lago on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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