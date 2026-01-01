InvenTree is a web-based inventory and parts management platform built for engineering and manufacturing teams. It replaces spreadsheet-based tracking and disconnected tools with a unified system that manages stock levels, parts catalogues, bills of materials, supplier information, purchase orders, and sales orders in one place. Built with a clean REST API and an extensible plugin architecture, it fits into existing engineering workflows rather than forcing teams to adapt to it.

Self-hosting InvenTree on your VPS keeps your parts database, supplier pricing, and production BOMs on infrastructure you control â€” particularly important for hardware projects and manufacturers who treat component sourcing data as proprietary.