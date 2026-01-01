Claude Code hosting
Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting
Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan
Todos los planes incluyen todo lo que necesitás y más
Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting
Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Secure accessibility via Remote Control
Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.
Optimized for AI workloads
Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.
Fully customizable setup
Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.
Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider
Estoy súper feliz con el hosting VPS de Hostinger. El uptime es siempre excelente y mi sitio funciona perfecto. Y cuando necesité ayuda, el soporte técnico fue rápido, claro y muy útil.
Todo funciona genial con Hostinger, el chatbot con IA y el chat humano si la IA no puede ayudarte. Ah, y el VPS es una bomba, sin altibajos. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Sigan así! 🚀
¡Por fin una empresa de VPS que hace las cosas bien! Buen precio, un panel excelente que valora el tiempo del usuario, backups sin complicaciones, buen soporte y total confiabilidad. Uno realmente se siente seguro.
Me contacté con soporte de Hostinger tras perder el acceso a mi instancia n8n autoalojada y me impresionaron. Kodee y Mohammad, del equipo de soporte, fueron increíblemente pacientes y minuciosos.
Mil gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de n8n en mi VPS de Hostinger. Se nota que es profesional y sabe del tema. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.
El VPS de Hostinger es espectacular. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae, nunca falla.
La empresa anda muy bien, estoy muy feliz con los servicios que contraté con ellos. No es tan cara como otras y tiene planes y configuraciones VPS muy buenos.
VPS made easy with Kodee
Claude Code VPS FAQ:
What is Claude Code VPS hosting?
Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.
Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?
Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.
Does Claude Code require technical setup?
It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.
Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?
Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.
Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?
Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.