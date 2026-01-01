Up to 70% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Respaldos semanales automáticos y gratis
Escáner de malware
Asistente con IA
AR$ 11.699 /mes
Tenés 30 días de garantía de devolución
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

66% off
KVM 1
AR$ 34.199
AR$ 11.699 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 23.299/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB de RAM
50 GB en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
60% off
KVM 2
AR$ 42.299
AR$ 17.099 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 30.299/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de CPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
70% off
KVM 4
AR$ 76.399
AR$ 23.299 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 58.199/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de CPU
16 GB de RAM
200 GB en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
67% off
KVM 8
AR$ 139.599
AR$ 46.599 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 100.899/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de CPU
32 GB de RAM
400 GB en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda
66% off
KVM 1
AR$ 34.199
AR$ 11.699 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 23.299/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB de RAM
50 GB en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
60% off
KVM 2
AR$ 42.299
AR$ 17.099 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 30.299/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de CPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
70% off
KVM 4
AR$ 76.399
AR$ 23.299 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 58.199/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de CPU
16 GB de RAM
200 GB en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
67% off
KVM 8
AR$ 139.599
AR$ 46.599 /mes
Se renueva a AR$ 100.899/mes por 2 años. Cancelá cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de CPU
32 GB de RAM
400 GB en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda

Todos los planes incluyen todo lo que necesitás y más

Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Data Centers en todo el mundo
Backups semanales gratis
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Asistente con IA potenciado por MCP
Dominio gratis por 1 año
Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Data Centers en todo el mundo
Backups semanales gratis
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Asistente con IA potenciado por MCP
Dominio gratis por 1 año

Todos los planes se pagan por adelantado. El precio mensual mostrado refleja el total del plan dividido por la cantidad de meses.

Podés pagar en hasta 12 cuotas

O pagamento pode ser parcelado em até 12x

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Ubicación de servidor recomendada:

Verificando...

Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

Image

Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Estoy súper feliz con el hosting VPS de Hostinger. El uptime es siempre excelente y mi sitio funciona perfecto. Y cuando necesité ayuda, el soporte técnico fue rápido, claro y muy útil.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Todo funciona genial con Hostinger, el chatbot con IA y el chat humano si la IA no puede ayudarte. Ah, y el VPS es una bomba, sin altibajos. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Sigan así! 🚀

Noel
Noel

¡Por fin una empresa de VPS que hace las cosas bien! Buen precio, un panel excelente que valora el tiempo del usuario, backups sin complicaciones, buen soporte y total confiabilidad. Uno realmente se siente seguro.

Omkar
Omkar

Me contacté con soporte de Hostinger tras perder el acceso a mi instancia n8n autoalojada y me impresionaron. Kodee y Mohammad, del equipo de soporte, fueron increíblemente pacientes y minuciosos.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Mil gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de n8n en mi VPS de Hostinger. Se nota que es profesional y sabe del tema. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

El VPS de Hostinger es espectacular. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae, nunca falla.

Martin K
Martin K

La empresa anda muy bien, estoy muy feliz con los servicios que contraté con ellos. No es tan cara como otras y tiene planes y configuraciones VPS muy buenos.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

Tenés 30 días de garantía de devolución

Probalo sin miedo: tenemos 30 días de garantía de devolución. Consultá nuestra política de reembolsos para más información.

Google
Puntaje:
4.8/5
1,237
opiniones
HostAdvice
Puntaje:
4.6/5
2,432
opiniones
WpBeginner
Puntaje:
4.7
874
opiniones

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

Protejemos tu privacidad

Este sitio web usa cookies necesarias para que funcione correctamente y para obtener datos sobre cómo interactuás con él, además de para fines de marketing. Al aceptar, permitís el guardado de cookies en tu dispositivo para segmentación de anuncios, personalización y análisis, según se describe en nuestra Política de cookies.