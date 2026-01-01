Reduce your carbon footprint & boost performance

Speed up your site and help reduce your website’s carbon footprint with better optimizations and hosting.
Reduce your carbon footprint & boost performance
Environmental impacts

Why go green?

Heavier websites require more energy to load, slowing down the user experience and increasing carbon emissions with every visit.

Page views add up

A typical web page view may generate about 0.2-0.5 g of CO₂e, depending on page size, device, and energy source. High traffic and data-heavy pages can add up to a measurable environmental impact over time.
Page views add up

Data consumes energy

Data centers and data transmission networks collectively consume around 1–2% of global electricity, a figure similar to aviation's share of global CO₂ emissions.
Data consumes energy

Data demand keeps surging

Global data traffic continues to grow by roughly 20–25% each year, putting increasing pressure on the world's data infrastructure and energy systems.
Data demand keeps surging
Benefits

Going green helps people and the planet

User experience

Faster page load times and smoother user experience.

Rankings & conversions

Better search engine rankings and higher conversions.

Lower emissions

Lower energy use per visitor, helping reduce energy use and associated carbon emissions.

Infrastructure efficiency

Reduced strain on global data infrastructure, contributing to a more sustainable internet.

Going green helps people and the planet
Actionable steps

How to reduce your website's carbon footprint

Whether you manage a personal blog, business website, or online store, these simple steps can help you lower your website's carbon footprint, improve performance, and enhance user experience.

Asset and visual optimization

Avoid unnecessary decorative and background elements, use only design assets that enhance content.
Optimize all media (images and videos) through resizing, compression, and efficient formats (e.g., WebP).
Disable autoplay, implement lazy loading, and allow users to pause background videos or choose lower-quality versions.

Third-party control

Use third-party integrations (e.g., plugins, widgets, feeds, maps, chatbots) only when they provide real value to the visitor.
Load third-party content (like social feeds, embedded maps, or videos) only when visitors interact with it, instead of loading it automatically.
Prioritize self-hosted, lightweight alternatives over externally loaded scripts and frameworks.

Compatibility and longevity

Maintain compatibility with older devices, browsers, and operating systems.
Use mobile-first design and progressive enhancement to ensure consistent accessibility and performance.
When choosing a theme or builder template, test that it works smoothly on mobile and older browsers.

Sustainable hosting

Choose hosting providers powered entirely by renewable energy and verify their claims through Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) or equivalent certification.
Select providers that manage equipment responsibly, keeping hardware in use as long as possible, and recycle or upcycle outdated hardware and materials.
Prefer providers that monitor key efficiency metrics such as Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) demonstrating active monitoring of data center efficiency and environmental performance.

Hostinger example: Hostinger's infrastructure runs on renewable electricity and energy-efficient data centers, reducing carbon emissions for all hosted websites. We also apply circular economy principles by reusing or recycling 100% of decommissioned servers and switches.

Reason: Hosting infrastructure contributes significantly to both embodied and operational carbon emissions. Partnering with providers that use verified renewable energy, maintain efficient long-lifespan hardware, and recycle old equipment substantially reduces environmental impact. Continuous monitoring through metrics like Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) ensures ongoing efficiency improvements and transparency.

Performance and efficiency optimization

Enable file compression (e.g., Brotli or GZIP) using your hosting or caching plugin - such as LiteSpeed Cache - to reduce the size of files sent to visitors.
Enable browser caching to allow returning visitors to load your site faster without re-downloading unchanged files.
Utilize efficient JavaScript by relying on modern, lightweight frameworks and avoiding unnecessary scripts or dependencies.
Make your own site's internal APIs calls only when necessary and prevent sending or processing unnecessary data.

Typography, motion & asset alternatives

Use animation only when it genuinely adds value to the user experience and allows visitors to start, stop, pause, or reduce the animation.
Prefer system fonts and limit custom typefaces or variants to minimize rendering and download load.
Provide text-based alternatives to rich media by offering HTML versions of documents instead of PDFs, including meaningful alt text for images, and adding transcripts or captions for video and audio.

Continuous audits & evidence-based releases

Regularly evaluate your site’s performance using reliable website speed and optimization assessment tools.
Identify and remove unused plugins, scripts, or media files that slow your site or consume unnecessary resources.
Retire underused features that add weight without user benefit.

Want to dive deeper?

Explore the Sustainable Web Design Guidelines and the W3C Web Sustainability Guidelines for detailed principles on building a low-carbon, high-performance web.

Website carbon footprint FAQs

Find answers to common questions about website carbon footprints and sustainable web performance.

What is a website's carbon footprint?

A website's carbon footprint is the amount of CO₂ emissions generated by loading its pages. Each page view consumes energy in data centers, networks, and user devices, which contributes to carbon emissions.

How much CO₂ does a website produce?

A typical web page view may generate about 0.2-0.5 g of CO₂e, depending on how it’s delivered. For websites with heavy content or high traffic, emissions can be significantly higher.

How can I reduce my website's carbon footprint?

You can lower your website's footprint by optimizing images and code, reducing third-party scripts, enabling caching and compression, using lightweight fonts, and choosing an energy-efficient hosting provider.

Does improving performance make a website more sustainable?

Yes. Faster performance often means less data transfer and lower hardware load, which reduces energy use and emissions while improving user experience and search rankings.

Why does web hosting affect sustainability?

Web hosting uses servers that consume electricity. Choosing providers that run on renewable energy and maintain efficient data centers reduces the environmental impact of every hosted website.

How is Hostinger working to reduce the environmental impact of websites?

Hostinger uses renewable-powered infrastructure, energy-efficient data centers, and responsible hardware recycling to lower the carbon footprint of hosted websites. Learn more in our Sustainability Report.

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