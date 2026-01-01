Therapist website builder
Launch a calm, professional therapist site fast
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your therapy practice online
Choose the plan that helps you launch your therapist website fast with our all-in-one platform, guided by 24/7 customer support and an intuitive AI Website Builder.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£2.99/mo
Â£11.99
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£3.99/mo
Â£14.99
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£7.99/mo
Â£22.99
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£2.99/mo
Â£11.99
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£3.99/mo
Â£14.99
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£7.99/mo
Â£22.99
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a therapist website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your therapist websiteâ€™s goals, and our AI will create a ready-to-use site tailored to your practice, from services to contact details. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy that reflects your approach and share supportive, insightful content effortlessly.
Or select a therapist website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for therapists, counselors, psychologists, wellness coaches, and mental health practices
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Build a therapist website that builds trust
Present your practice clearly with responsive design that looks great on any device, then make it easy for clients to reach you using custom contact forms and appointment booking with auto-confirmation, all kept organized with seamless Google Calendar sync.
Hostinger Website Builder is one of the best in terms of the price and capabilities it gives you.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Therapist website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about Therapist website.
What is a therapist website?
A therapist website is your professional space online where clients can learn about your services, approach, and credentials. It helps people contact you, book sessions, and feel safe reaching out.
How do I create a therapist website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a therapist template or use AI to generate a layout. Next, customize pages with drag-and-drop, add your details and policies, then publish to go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for therapist sites?
Yes, it offers pre-designed professional therapy website templates plus AI tools to help write copy and structure pages. The drag-and-drop editor makes it easy to adjust layouts without design or tech skills.
How quickly can I set up my therapist website?
You can launch a simple therapist website in under an hour using AI and a template, especially if your content is ready. Refining copy, adding resources, and fine-tuning design may take a few extra hours.
Will my therapist website be mobile-friendly and easy to read?
Yes, templates are responsive, so your site looks good on phones, tablets, and desktops. You can adjust fonts, colors, and sections to keep pages calm, accessible, and comfortable for potential clients to browse.
Will my therapist website be mobile-friendly and easy to read?
Yes, templates are responsive, so your site looks good on phones, tablets, and desktops. You can adjust fonts, colors, and sections to keep pages calm, accessible, and comfortable for potential clients to browse.