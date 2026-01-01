Landscaping Website Builder
Launch a professional landscaping presence in minutes
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your landscaping business online
Launch your landscaping website fast with our all-in-one platform, guided by AI Website Builder and backed by 24/7 customer support for a smooth, hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
ÂŁ2.99/mo
ÂŁ11.99
Get 48 months for ÂŁ143.52 (regular price ÂŁ575.52). Renews at ÂŁ10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€˘ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
ÂŁ3.99/mo
ÂŁ14.99
Get 48 months for ÂŁ191.52 (regular price ÂŁ719.52). Renews at ÂŁ13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
ÂŁ7.99/mo
ÂŁ22.99
Get 48 months for ÂŁ383.52 (regular price ÂŁ1,103.52). Renews at ÂŁ20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
ÂŁ2.99/mo
ÂŁ11.99
Get 48 months for ÂŁ143.52 (regular price ÂŁ575.52). Renews at ÂŁ10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€˘ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
ÂŁ3.99/mo
ÂŁ14.99
Get 48 months for ÂŁ191.52 (regular price ÂŁ719.52). Renews at ÂŁ13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
ÂŁ7.99/mo
ÂŁ22.99
Get 48 months for ÂŁ383.52 (regular price ÂŁ1,103.52). Renews at ÂŁ20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a landscaping website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your landscaping website's goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your needs. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique service descriptions, project highlights, and blog posts so you can share inspiring outdoor transformations effortlessly.
Or select a landscaping website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for landscapers, lawn care businesses, garden designers, and outdoor maintenance contractors
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Landscaping websites that win clients
Showcase your best projects with responsive image galleries, capture new leads through tailored contact forms, and let clients book consultations with automatic confirmations that sync to Google Calendar, all backed by bundled domain, hosting, and professional email.
Hostinger Website Builder is one of the best in terms of the price and capabilities it gives you.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Landscaping website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about landscaping website.
What is a landscaping website?
A landscaping website showcases your outdoor services, style, and past projects. It helps local homeowners find you, view your portfolio, and request quotes or consultations.
How do I create a landscaping website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a landscaping template or AI. Next, drag and drop to add sections, images, and services, then publish and go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for landscaping sites?
Yes. You can start from landscaping website templates or use AI to generate ready-made pages and text. The drag-and-drop editor keeps it simple, even if youâ€™ve never built a site.
How quickly can I set up my landscaping website?
You can launch a basic landscaping site with key pages and contact details in under an hour. Adding a full service list, gallery, and polishing content may take a few more hours.
Will my landscaping website work well on mobile and appear in search?
Templates are mobile-friendly by default, so your photos and text look good on any screen. You can also edit titles, descriptions, and headings to support basic local SEO.
Will my landscaping website work well on mobile and appear in search?
Templates are mobile-friendly by default, so your photos and text look good on any screen. You can also edit titles, descriptions, and headings to support basic local SEO.