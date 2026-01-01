Handyman website builder
Launch a professional handyman presence online in minutes
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick the right plan to launch your handyman business online
Choose the plan that helps you launch a professional handyman website fast with our all-in-one platform, AI Website Builder, and reliable 24/7 customer support for a hassle-free start.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£2.99/mo
Â£11.99
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£3.99/mo
Â£14.99
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£7.99/mo
Â£22.99
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£2.99/mo
Â£11.99
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£3.99/mo
Â£14.99
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£7.99/mo
Â£22.99
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a handyman website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your handyman websiteâ€™s goals, and our AI will create a ready-to-use site tailored to your services, from repairs to renovations. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy and share helpful tips that build trust effortlessly.
Or select a Handyman website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts designed for independent handymen, home repair businesses, contractors, and local maintenance services
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Showcase your handyman services online
Present your handyman business clearly with a responsive site that looks great on any device, complete with domain, hosting, and professional email in one place. Capture new job requests through custom contact forms and get discovered easily with built-in SEO tools.
Hostinger Website Builder is one of the best in terms of the price and capabilities it gives you.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Handyman website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about the handyman website creation.
What is a handyman website?
A handyman website showcases your services, service areas, and contact details so clients can quickly see what you do. It helps you look professional and capture more job requests.
How do I create a handyman website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build with a handyman template or use AI to generate a layout. Next, drag and drop your content, add photos and services, then publish to go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for handyman sites?
Yes, it offers ready-made handyman website templates, AI tools to create content, and an easy drag-and-drop editor. You can quickly show your skills, reviews, and contact options without needing tech experience.
How quickly can I set up my handyman website?
You can launch a basic handyman website in under an hour using a template or AI. Adding details like galleries, FAQs, and forms may take a few more hours, depending on how much you customize.
Will my handyman website work well on mobile and be easy to find?
Sites built with Hostinger are mobile-friendly by default, so customers can view and call you from their phones. Built-in SEO basics help your handyman services show up better in local search results.
Will my handyman website work well on mobile and be easy to find?
Sites built with Hostinger are mobile-friendly by default, so customers can view and call you from their phones. Built-in SEO basics help your handyman services show up better in local search results.