Consulting Website Builder
Launch a consulting website that wins client trust
Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose the right plan to launch your consulting business online
Choose the plan that helps your consulting website launch fast with our all-in-one platform, guided by 24/7 customer support and a simple, hassle-free AI Website Builder.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£2.99/mo
Â£11.99
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£3.99/mo
Â£14.99
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£7.99/mo
Â£22.99
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£2.99/mo
Â£11.99
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£3.99/mo
Â£14.99
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£7.99/mo
Â£22.99
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Create a consulting website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Not sure where to begin? Describe your consulting website's goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your services and clients. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy for your offers, case studies, and blog posts, and share insightful content effortlessly.
Or select a Consulting website template you love
Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts tailored for business consultants, strategy advisors, coaches, trainers, and professional service firms
Portfolio
Portfolio
Business showcase
Online store
Blog
Link in bio
Other
Launch a polished consulting site
Showcase your consulting services with a responsive site, complete with bundled domain, hosting, and business email. Use custom contact forms, appointment booking synced with Google Calendar, and built-in SEO plus Google Analytics insights to attract and manage more clients efficiently.
Hostinger Website Builder is one of the best in terms of the price and capabilities it gives you.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Consulting website builder FAQs
Find answers to commonly asked queries about consulting website.
What is a consulting website?
A consulting website presents your services, expertise, and results so clients quickly see how you can help. It usually includes offers, case studies, and clear ways to contact you.
How do I create a consulting website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder, then choose to build using a consulting template or with AI. Customize sections using drag-and-drop, add your services and proof, then publish to go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for consulting sites?
Yes, it offers consulting and coaching website templates, AI tools to generate pages and copy, and an easy editor. You can quickly shape a professional site that highlights your niche and attracts leads.
How quickly can I set up my consulting website?
If you use AI and a template, you can launch a simple consulting site in under an hour. Adding case studies, blog posts, and custom branding may take a few extra hours to refine.
Will my consulting website be mobile-friendly and easy to find?
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your pages look good on phones and tablets. Built-in SEO basics help you edit titles, descriptions, and URLs so clients can find you more easily.
Will my consulting website be mobile-friendly and easy to find?
Hostinger templates are mobile-responsive, so your pages look good on phones and tablets. Built-in SEO basics help you edit titles, descriptions, and URLs so clients can find you more easily.