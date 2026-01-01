Architect website builder
Launch a polished architect portfolio online in minutes
Choose the right plan to launch your architect portfolio online
Create an architect website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
2. Customize your website
3. Go live
Work smarter with AI
Or select an architect website template you love
Showcase your architecture online
Hostinger Website Builder is one of the best in terms of the price and capabilities it gives you.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Built-in SEO tools
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7
Architect website builder FAQs
What is an architect website?
How do I create an architect website?
Get started with Hostinger Website Builder plan, then choose to build with an architect template or AI. Use drag-and-drop to add projects, images, and text, then publish your site to go live.
Is Hostinger Website Builder good for architect sites?
Yes, itâ€™s well suited for architect sites with clean architect portfolio website templates, AI tools for content and layout ideas, and a simple editor so you can focus on showcasing projects instead of learning code.
How quickly can I set up my architect website?
Will my architect website look good on mobile and be easy to use?
Yes, all Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so project images and text adapt to phones and desktops. Clear navigation and simple layout options help clients browse your work comfortably anywhere.
Will my architect website look good on mobile and be easy to use?
Yes, all Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so project images and text adapt to phones and desktops. Clear navigation and simple layout options help clients browse your work comfortably anywhere.