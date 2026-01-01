Architect website builder

Launch a polished architect portfolio online in minutes

Free domain name
Fast AI website creation
No coding skills needed
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30-day money-back guarantee
Architect hero image

Choose the right plan to launch your architect portfolio online

Build your architect website with an all-in-one platform, guided by AI Website Builder and backed by 24/7 customer support for a fast, simple, hassle-free launch.
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£11.99
Â£2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£14.99
Â£3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£22.99
Â£7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
75% off
Premium
Launch your first website â€” from portfolios and resumes to blogs and link-in-bio pages
Â£11.99
Â£2.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for Â£143.52 (regular price Â£575.52). Renews at Â£10.99/mo.
Create up to 3 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
5 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Get chatbot support from Hostinger Agent
Special offer â€¢ 73% off
Unlimited
For growing businesses. Unlimited websites, AI tools, ecommerce, full flexibility
Â£14.99
Â£3.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for Â£191.52 (regular price Â£719.52). Renews at Â£13.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
500 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach
Why this plan?
A complete solution for long-term projects. Everything included.
65% off
Cloud Startup
For businesses that need maximum performance and scalability
Â£22.99
Â£7.99/mo
Choose plan
Get 48 months for Â£383.52 (regular price Â£1,103.52). Renews at Â£20.99/mo.
Unlimited websites
Unlimited mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Custom domain - free for 1 year
15 AI credits for website and app creation
400+ website templates
Fast and secure web hosting
Priority 24/7 expert support
1000 credits for AI agents
Sell online with integrated ecommerce
Email marketing with Reach

Unlimited features are subject to our Fair Usage Policy.

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Architect templates examples

Create an architect website in 3 easy steps

1. Choose how to build

Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
Keep what you like. Change what you don't. Easily move elements with a drag-and-drop editor and experiment with different colors and fonts. No coding or web design skills required.
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Explore plans
AI tools list

Work smarter with AI

Not sure where to begin? Describe your architect websiteâ€™s goal, and our AI will create a ready-to-use website tailored to your needs. Keep the momentum going with built-in AI writing tools to craft unique copy about your services and portfolio, and share inspiring project content effortlessly.
Explore plans

Or select an architect website template you love

Choose from 300+ mobile-responsive layouts tailored for architects, interior designers, construction firms, and building consultants
Explore plans
Portfolio
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates
All portfolio templates

Showcase your architecture online

Present your work in crisp detail with high-resolution galleries and sliders, all on a responsive site that looks flawless on any device. Bundle your domain, hosting, and professional email together and attract new clients with built-in SEO tools and custom contact forms.
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Appointment booking calendar
Bisi Otulana Photographer

Hostinger Website Builder is one of the best in terms of the price and capabilities it gives you.

Bisi Otulana

Photographer | reflectionsinfocus.com

All-in-one solution

Create your architect website today. Itâ€™s easier than you think with Hostinger Website Builder.

Explore plans

Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.

Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach

Marketing integrations made easy

Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Marketing integrations made easy

Built-in SEO tools

Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Marketing integrations made easy

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.

Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.

Weâ€™re here for you, 24/7

Not sure how to navigate the platform and find certain features? Ask Kodee â€“ your friendly AI Assistant â€“ and get instant answers. If you need further help, our Customer Success team is here whenever you need us.
Live support chat

Architect website builder FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about the architect website creation.
An architect website showcases your portfolio, services, design approach, and contact details. It helps clients explore past projects, understand your style, and request consultations.

Get started with Hostinger Website Builder plan, then choose to build with an architect template or AI. Use drag-and-drop to add projects, images, and text, then publish your site to go live.

Yes, itâ€™s well suited for architect sites with clean architect portfolio website templates, AI tools for content and layout ideas, and a simple editor so you can focus on showcasing projects instead of learning code.

You can launch a basic architect website in under an hour using AI or a template. Refining project pages, image galleries, and copy may take a few extra hours, depending on your content.

Yes, all Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so project images and text adapt to phones and desktops. Clear navigation and simple layout options help clients browse your work comfortably anywhere.

Yes, all Hostinger-built sites are mobile-responsive, so project images and text adapt to phones and desktops. Clear navigation and simple layout options help clients browse your work comfortably anywhere.

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