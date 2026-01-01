Uptime Kuma Hosting
Take control of your Uptime Kuma monitoring
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Everything you need for your Uptime Kuma Hosting
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your Uptime Kuma Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
Advanced security
Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.
Top-notch performance
Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.
Full control with a way out
Configure your Uptime Kuma Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
Uptime Kuma Hosting VPS FAQs
What is Uptime Kuma and what can I use it for?
Uptime Kuma is an open‑source, self‑hosted monitoring tool that lets you track the uptime and response times of websites, APIs, servers, and other networked services. You can use it to check HTTP(S) endpoints, TCP ports, ping hosts, monitor SSL certificate expiry, and publish status pages for your users. It’s designed to give you a clear dashboard and alerts so you know quickly when something goes down.
Why should I host Uptime Kuma on a VPS instead of on my local network?
Running Uptime Kuma on a VPS keeps your monitoring independent from your local infrastructure, so it can still alert you even if your home or office network is offline. A VPS also provides a stable public endpoint with good connectivity, which is ideal for checking external services from the same perspective as your users. This setup makes it easier to centralize monitoring for multiple sites, servers, or clients without managing physical hardware.
How much control and customization do I get when running Uptime Kuma on a VPS?
On a VPS you typically get full root access, so you control how Uptime Kuma is installed, updated, and secured. You can choose the operating system, tune system resources, configure reverse proxies like Nginx or Caddy, and integrate it with your preferred notification channels and automation scripts. This level of control makes it easy to adapt Uptime Kuma to everything from simple personal status pages to complex multi‑environment monitoring setups.
Is a VPS powerful and reliable enough for Uptime Kuma monitoring?
Uptime Kuma has modest resource requirements, so even a small VPS can comfortably handle many monitors if it’s properly configured. With dedicated RAM, CPU, and SSD storage, a VPS helps ensure fast check intervals, responsive dashboards, and reliable alert delivery. As your number of monitored endpoints grows, you can scale up the VPS plan or move to a larger instance without rearchitecting your monitoring stack.
Who is Uptime Kuma VPS hosting best suited for?
Hosting Uptime Kuma on a VPS is a good fit for developers, system administrators, and small teams that want full control over their monitoring stack. It works well for agencies managing multiple client sites, SaaS or API providers that need status pages and alerts, and homelab enthusiasts who want a central view of all their services. If you prefer owning your data and avoiding third‑party monitoring limits, a VPS‑hosted Uptime Kuma instance is a strong option.