Up to 69% off

Fastpanel Hosting

Take control of your FASTPANEL environment

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI assistant
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
fastpanel hosting

Pick your perfect Fastpanel Hosting plan

69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Simple control for complex servers

FASTPANEL is a web hosting control panel that centralizes website, database, mail, and DNS management in one interface. It is used to host sites, manage user accounts, and automate routine administration tasks with clear, guided tools.

Running FASTPANEL on a VPS gives you dedicated resources and full control over how your hosting environment is organized. You can adjust configurations, isolate projects, and scale resources as your sites or client workloads increase.
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Fastpanel Hosting

Everything you need for your Fastpanel Hosting

Run websites and apps faster with FASTPANEL VPS hosting. Host and manage multiple sites through FASTPANEL while VPS resources handle the heavy lifting, from CPU and RAM to SSD storage. Combine FASTPANELâ€™s intuitive control panel with scalable, high-performance VPS infrastructure for smoother deployments, quicker sites, and easier management as you grow.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Fastpanel Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Fastpanel Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Fastpanel Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Fastpanel Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Fastpanel Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Fastpanel Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Fastpanel Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Fastpanel Hosting

Recommended server location:

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Local development. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Fastpanel Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee â€“ your friendly AI assistant â€“ is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Fastpanel Hosting

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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Fastpanel Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Fastpanel Hosting services.
FASTPANEL is a web hosting control panel that lets you manage websites, domains, databases, email accounts, and server services through a graphical interface. It is designed to simplify server administration tasks that would otherwise require command-line management.
Running FASTPANEL on a VPS gives you dedicated resources, so your websites are not affected by other users on the same machine. It also lets you manage multiple sites or clients from one panel while keeping performance and configuration under your control.
On a VPS you typically have root access, allowing you to install FASTPANEL, choose supported OS versions, and tune PHP, web server, and database settings as needed. You can configure services, security rules, and backups to match your own workflow or client requirements.
FASTPANEL can manage multiple sites efficiently, and a VPS lets you allocate CPU, RAM, and storage based on your current needs. As traffic grows, you can upgrade your VPS resources so the panel and hosted sites maintain stable performance.
FASTPANEL on a VPS is well suited for developers, small agencies, and freelancers who manage multiple websites and want an easy control panel. It is also useful for technically inclined site owners who prefer a lightweight, straightforward interface instead of heavier control panels.

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