Build the destination shoppers come back to with a .shopping domain
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Why a .shopping domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .shopping domain
What is a .shopping domain?
.shopping is a generic gTLD for retail- and e-commerce-related sites. It has no special geographic eligibility rules, but names are managed by a registry, so availability can vary by registrar.
Who is a .shopping domain for?
A .shopping domain works well for online retailers, product reviewers, deal sites, and shopping guides that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits ecommerce projects, affiliate content, and niche marketplaces.
Why choose a .shopping domain?
A .shopping domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear, consistent naming across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .shopping
TLD
.shopping
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.shopping domain FAQs
What does a .shopping domain mean?
A .shopping domain signals that a site is about shopping, retail, or products for sale. It’s commonly used by stores, marketplaces, and deal sites to make the purpose of the website clear.
Is a .shopping domain trusted?
Yes. .shopping is a valid top-level domain, and it is managed through an official registry like other domain extensions. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Is a .shopping a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about products, offers, or buying online. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .shopping domain or .com domain?
Choose .shopping if you want a name that immediately shows your site is for shopping or retail. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if that version is available for your brand.
Who can register a .shopping domain?
Anyone can register a .shopping domain. There is no general eligibility limit tied to a business type or location.
Are there restrictions on .shopping domains?
Yes, like all domains, a name must use valid characters and meet registry naming rules. Reserved or premium names may also be unavailable, depending on the registry.
How much does a .shopping domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .shopping domain costs £6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £26.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.