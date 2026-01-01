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Why a .shoes domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .shoes domain
What is a .shoes domain?
.shoes is a generic top-level domain for shoe-related brands, stores, and services. It is open to general registration, with no special geographic eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .shoes domain for?
A .shoes domain works well for footwear brands, shoe retailers, cobblers, and fashion bloggers who want a clear, memorable web address. It also suits repair services, niche shops, and product-focused sites.
Why choose a .shoes domain?
A .shoes domain helps visitors understand your site instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use, while giving you a practical option that can scale with your business.
Domain information for .shoes
TLD
.shoes
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.shoes domain FAQs
What does a .shoes domain mean?
.shoes is a descriptive domain extension for sites related to shoes. It is commonly used by footwear brands, stores, and shoe-focused projects to show the topic clearly in the web address.
Is a .shoes domain trusted?
Yes. .shoes is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust comes from the site and security setup, not the extension alone.
Is a .shoes a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about shoes, footwear, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevant content and a well-built site matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .shoes domain or .com domain?
Choose .shoes if you want a clear, niche name that matches your topic and may be easier to find available. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a name people may expect to type first.
Who can register a .shoes domain?
Anyone can register a .shoes domain. It is generally open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special eligibility requirements.
Are there restrictions on .shoes domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and cannot be a reserved or trademark-protected name in the registry.
How much does a .shoes domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .shoes domain costs £17.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £57.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.