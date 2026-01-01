Get found by people who need a fix today with a .repair domain
£31.99/yr£6.99/1st yearFor first year
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Why a .repair domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .repair domain
What is a .repair domain?
.repair is a generic top-level domain for repair-related businesses and services. It has no general eligibility restrictions, so it’s a flexible choice for repair shops, contractors, and support-focused brands.
Who is a .repair domain for?
A .repair domain works well for auto shops, appliance technicians, home repair services, and maintenance teams who want a clear, service-focused web address. It suits local businesses and specialized repair projects.
Why choose a .repair domain?
A .repair domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a clear, reliable choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .repair
TLD
.repair
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.repair domain FAQs
What does a .repair domain mean?
A .repair domain usually signals repair services, fixes, or restoration work. It began as a generic extension, but today it’s commonly used by mechanics, technicians, and service businesses.
Is a .repair domain trusted?
Yes. .repair is a valid top-level domain in the global DNS, and it appears in IANA’s Root Zone Database. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Is a .repair a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about repairs, maintenance, or related services. Search engines treat .repair the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .repair domain or .com domain?
Choose .repair when you want the name to describe a repair-focused service and .com when you want the broadest familiarity. .com can suit general brands, while .repair is clearer for niche audiences.
Who can register a .repair domain?
Anyone can register a .repair domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special membership or residency requirements.
Are there restrictions on .repair domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as valid characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved or sold as premium names by the registry.
How much does a .repair domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .repair domain costs £6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £31.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.