Share food that people will cook again and again with a .recipes domain

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.recipes

Why a .recipes domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .recipes domain

What is a .recipes domain?

.recipes is a generic top-level domain for food and cooking sites. It has no public eligibility restrictions, so it can suit recipe blogs, food brands, and culinary communities.

Who is a .recipes domain for?

A .recipes domain works well for food bloggers, recipe creators, cookbook projects, and cooking communities that want a clear, memorable home for dishes, meal ideas, and kitchen content.

Why choose a .recipes domain?

A .recipes domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for websites, email addresses, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .recipes

TLD
.recipes
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

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1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
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Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.recipes domain FAQs

A .recipes domain signals that a website is about food, cooking, or recipe sharing. It was created for recipe-focused sites, but today it is commonly used by bloggers, chefs, and food brands.
Yes. .recipes is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search. Trust depends more on your site’s content and security than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is about cooking, meal ideas, or recipe content. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevance and useful content matter more than the extension.
Choose .recipes if you want a clear, topic-specific web address and your audience expects food content. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension or need broader brand flexibility.
Anyone can register a .recipes domain. It is open to the public, with no special industry or location requirement.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. Your name must use valid letters, numbers, or hyphens, and some names may be reserved by the registry or unavailable if already taken.
At Hostinger, a .recipes domain costs £5.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £68.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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