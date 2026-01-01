Establish your business identity with a .limited domain

£32.99/yr£6.99/1st year
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.limited

Why a .limited domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .limited domain

What is a .limited domain?

A generic top-level domain open for registration, .limited is often used by businesses and brands. It has no special geographic or eligibility restrictions, but name choice should still fit a clear commercial use.

Who is a .limited domain for?

A .limited domain works well for luxury brands, exclusive clubs, premium services, and limited-edition products that want to signal scarcity and exclusivity. It also fits businesses highlighting capped offerings or membership access.

Why choose a .limited domain?

A .limited domain helps make your brand’s purpose clear at a glance and can support a more memorable online identity. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing materials as your business grows.

Domain information for .limited

TLD
.limited
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.limited domain FAQs

A .limited domain is a generic extension that can signal a small, exclusive, or company-specific brand. Today it is often used for business names, project sites, or brands that want a distinctive web address.
Yes. A .limited domain works like other valid domain extensions in browsers, email, and search. It is a recognized top-level domain with an official registry behind it.
Yes, if you want a name that matches a brand, business, or project with a limited or exclusive feel. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .limited if the name suits your brand and you want a more specific, often more available option. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .limited domain. It is not limited to a specific country or industry.
Standard domain rules apply, such as using allowed characters and avoiding names already reserved by the registry. No special eligibility requirements are known for this extension.
At Hostinger, a .limited domain costs £6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £32.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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