Showcase and sell your jewellery with a .jewelry domain

£57.99/yr£9.99/1st year
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.jewelry

Why a .jewelry domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .jewelry domain

What is a .jewelry domain?

.jewelry is a generic top-level domain for the jewelry industry. It’s open for general registration and is commonly used by jewelers, designers, and related businesses.

Who is a .jewelry domain for?

A .jewelry domain works well for jewelers, jewelry designers, retailers, and repair services that want a clear, memorable online identity. It also suits boutiques and luxury brands focused on selling and showcasing collections.

Why choose a .jewelry domain?

A .jewelry domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. It gives you a concise, memorable address that works well across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .jewelry

TLD
.jewelry
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.jewelry domain FAQs

A .jewelry domain is a web address extension for jewelry-related brands, stores, designers, and creators. It signals a clear focus on jewelry when people see the site name.
Yes. .jewelry is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security setup than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is about jewelry or a related business. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .jewelry if you want a name that matches a jewelry brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the widest familiarity for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .jewelry domain. It is an open extension, so there are no location or profession-based eligibility limits.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Your name must follow registry syntax rules and cannot use reserved or invalid characters, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension.
At Hostinger, a .jewelry domain costs £9.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £57.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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