Make your mark online with a .ink domain

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.ink

Why a .ink domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ink domain

What is a .ink domain?

.ink is a generic top-level domain with no special eligibility limits. It’s commonly used by tattoo artists, designers, publishers, and other creative brands that want a short, memorable web address.

Who is a .ink domain for?

A .ink domain works well for tattoo studios, illustrators, writers, publishers, and print shops that want a memorable, creative web address. It suits portfolios, brands, and projects built around ink, art, and publishing.

Why choose a .ink domain?

An .ink domain helps visitors quickly identify your website and creates a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent branding across site pages, email, and marketing, making it easier to manage as your business grows.

Domain information for .ink

TLD
.ink
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.ink domain FAQs

A .ink domain is a generic top-level domain that usually suggests writing, design, tattoo art, printing, or other creative work. It was originally introduced as a brandable extension, but today it’s used broadly for identity and niche projects.
Yes. .ink is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site’s content and security than on the extension itself.
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name tied to creative, artistic, or publishing work. Search engines treat .ink the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the suffix.
Choose .ink if you want a niche, brandable name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and easier typing.
Anyone can register a .ink domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without special location or industry requirements.
Standard domain rules apply, including allowed character limits and naming rules. Reserved names may be blocked by the registry, but there are no special eligibility restrictions for most registrations.
At Hostinger, a .ink domain costs £1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £26.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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