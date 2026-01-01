Share trusted information in Poland with a .info-pl domain
£12.99/yr£3.99/1st yearFor first year
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Why a .info-pl domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .info-pl domain
What is a .info.pl domain?
.info.pl is a second-level functional domain under Poland’s .pl ccTLD, operated by NASK. It’s open for general registration and often used for informational sites with a Polish focus.
Who is a .info.pl domain for?
A .info.pl domain works well for Polish news sites, information portals, nonprofits, educators, and local service providers who want a clear, credible web address for sharing useful content and updates.
Why choose a .info.pl domain?
A .info.pl domain helps visitors quickly understand that your site shares information in a clear, local format. It supports recognition, trust, and consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .info.pl
TLD
.info.pl
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.info.pl domain FAQs
What does a .info.pl domain mean?
A .info.pl domain is a Polish second-level domain under .pl. It’s commonly used for information sites, directories, and projects that want a clear, descriptive web address.
Is a .info.pl domain trusted?
Yes. It works like other standard web addresses in browsers, email, and search engines. .info.pl is an active domain extension under the .pl registry, so it is recognized as a valid domain.
Is a .info.pl a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that signals information, news, or reference content. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .info.pl domain or .com domain?
Choose .info.pl if your audience is in Poland or you want a descriptive name that fits an information site. Choose .com if you want the most familiar global extension or the .info.pl name you want is already taken.
Who can register a .info.pl domain?
Anyone can register a .info.pl domain. There are no special eligibility rules for individuals or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .info.pl domains?
Registrations must follow standard domain naming rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved or unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for this extension.
How much does a .info.pl domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .info.pl domain costs £3.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £12.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.