Register your .in-net domain name

£6.99/1st year
For first year
.in-net

Why a .in-net domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .in-net domain

What is a .in.net domain?

.in.net is an unrestricted second-level domain under .net, commonly used for India-focused or network-related sites. It has no general eligibility limits, so anyone can register it.

Who is a .in.net domain for?

A .in.net domain works well for India-focused startups, local businesses, tech projects, and online services that want a flexible web address with a professional feel. It’s a practical choice for regional reach and growth.

Why choose a .in.net domain?

A .in.net domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and gives your brand a clear, practical identity. It works well for websites, email, and marketing, supporting consistent recognition as your business grows.

Domain information for .in.net

TLD
.in.net
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.co.uk

What British customers click on

£10.99£0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.com

The world's favourite domain

£16.99£0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.online

Broad and universal, a great alternative to .com.

£29.99£0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Let visitors know you operate in the tech industry.

£56.99£24.99/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Show you’re a customer-focused business with .icu.

£12.99£1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.xyz

Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.

£15.99£1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Show off your skills with a .pro web address.

£24.99£2.99/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Let clients know you do business in the .cloud.

£19.99£1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.in.net domain FAQs

A .in.net domain is a third-level extension, combining .in with .net. It is commonly used for websites that want a network-style or India-related domain name without using .com.
Yes, it works like any other valid domain in browsers, email, and search engines. It is an official domain format under the .net space, so it can be registered and used normally.
Yes, if you want a name that suggests a network, tech, or India-related identity. Search engines treat it equally for SEO; content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .in.net if you want a more specific or available name for a network, tech, or India-focused project. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the widest general recognition.
Anyone can register a .in.net domain, with no special eligibility requirements. You do not need to be based in India or meet a local presence rule.
Registration usually follows standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and avoiding invalid names. Reserved names or registry-specific checks may apply, but there are no special public-use restrictions.
At Hostinger, a .in.net domain costs £6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £6.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.