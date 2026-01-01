Connect with every hockey fan and player with a .hockey domain
£52.99/yr£6.99/1st yearFor first year
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Why a .hockey domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .hockey domain
What is a .hockey domain?
.hockey is a generic top-level domain for hockey-related sites, not a country code. It has no known eligibility limits, so it suits teams, leagues, fans, and businesses tied to the sport.
Who is a .hockey domain for?
A .hockey domain works well for hockey teams, leagues, coaches, equipment sellers, and fan sites who want a clear, sports-focused web address. It’s a practical fit for local programs and larger hockey businesses.
Why choose a .hockey domain?
A .hockey domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance, supporting easier recognition and stronger brand recall. It can also work well across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .hockey
TLD
.hockey
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.hockey domain FAQs
What does a .hockey domain mean?
A .hockey domain is a web address ending in .hockey. It’s commonly used for hockey teams, fans, leagues, shops, and events, and it signals a clear connection to the sport.
Is a .hockey domain trusted?
Yes. .hockey is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions. Trust depends more on your website and email setup than the ending itself.
Is a .hockey a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about hockey or targets a hockey audience. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so content quality, relevance, and site structure matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .hockey domain or .com domain?
Choose .hockey if you want a name that clearly matches a hockey brand, event, or community. Choose .com if you want the widest recognition or your audience expects the most familiar extension.
Who can register a .hockey domain?
Anyone can register a .hockey domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, clubs, and organizations without local or industry-based eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .hockey domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters and can’t be a reserved or prohibited term set by the registry.
How much does a .hockey domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .hockey domain costs £6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £52.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.