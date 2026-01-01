Get discovered by every football fan with a .football domain

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.football

Why a .football domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .football domain

What is a .football domain?

.football is a non-sponsored gTLD for football-related sites, with no general eligibility or geographic restriction. It’s often used by clubs, leagues, fans, and businesses connected to the sport.

Who is a .football domain for?

A .football domain works well for clubs, leagues, coaches, fan communities, and sports media that want a clear, memorable online home. It’s a strong fit for team sites, match coverage, and football-focused projects.

Why choose a .football domain?

A .football domain helps visitors quickly understand your site and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use, while giving your online presence a simple, consistent identity as it grows.

Domain information for .football

TLD
.football
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.football domain FAQs

A .football domain is a sports-focused web address. It is commonly used by clubs, leagues, fans, coaches, and businesses connected to football, rather than for general websites.
Yes. .football is a valid generic top-level domain, and registries like Identity Digital manage TLDs under ICANN rules. It works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain endings.
Yes, if your site is about football or your audience expects a sports-related name. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .football if you want a clear, topic-specific name and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Anyone can register a .football domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no special membership or residency requirement.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within length limits, and cannot be a reserved or already registered name. Some trademarked terms may also be blocked.
At Hostinger, a .football domain costs £9.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £24.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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