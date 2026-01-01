Own your story with a .fail domain

£34.99/yr£6.99/1st year
Save 80%
For first year
.fail

Why a .fail domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .fail domain

What is a .fail domain?

.fail is a generic top-level domain with no special eligibility rules; it’s used for creative or humorous branding, though the word may suggest negative meaning.

Who is a .fail domain for?

A .fail domain works well for error trackers, QA teams, testing tools, developers, and humor-focused projects that want a clear, memorable way to signal mistakes, failures, or intentionally broken content.

Why choose a .fail domain?

A .fail domain can add a clear, memorable signal to your web address, helping users understand the purpose of your site at a glance. It can support recognition across websites, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .fail

TLD
.fail
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.co.uk

What British customers click on

£10.99£0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.com

The world's favourite domain

£16.99£0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.online

Broad and universal, a great alternative to .com.

£29.99£0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Let visitors know you operate in the tech industry.

£56.99£24.99/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Show you’re a customer-focused business with .icu.

£12.99£1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.xyz

Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.

£15.99£1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Show off your skills with a .pro web address.

£24.99£2.99/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Let clients know you do business in the .cloud.

£19.99£1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.fail domain FAQs

A .fail domain is a generic web address ending used to signal failure, mistakes, or a joke. People often use it for satire, testing, or memorable commentary rather than a traditional business site.
Yes, a .fail domain is a valid top-level domain and works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed under the DNS system by an official registry, so it resolves normally.
Yes, if your goal is humor, irony, criticism, or a project that plays on the idea of failure. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Choose .fail if the domain is part of a joke, campaign, or theme where the extension adds meaning. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or the easiest extension for people to remember.
Anyone can register a .fail domain. There are no general eligibility limits for country, business type, or profession.
Yes, the name still must follow standard domain rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Registry policies can also reserve some names, so a chosen domain may be unavailable even if it looks valid.
At Hostinger, a .fail domain costs £6.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £34.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.