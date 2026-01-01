A .diy domain made for builders and makers

£37.99/yr£1.99/1st year
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.diy

Why a .diy domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .diy domain

What is a .diy domain?

.diy is a generic top-level domain for do-it-yourself projects, maker content, and hands-on brands. It has no known eligibility restrictions, so it suits personal sites, shops, and tutorials.

Who is a .diy domain for?

A .diy domain works well for makers, home improvement blogs, craft shops, and tutorial creators who want a clear, practical web address. It’s a strong fit for projects that focus on hands-on skills and self-made content.

Why choose a .diy domain?

A .diy domain makes your website’s purpose clear at a glance, helping people remember your brand and trust what they see. It also gives you a clean, professional web address that works well across sites, email, and marketing.

Domain information for .diy

TLD
.diy
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.diy domain FAQs

.diy is a generic top-level domain for do-it-yourself projects, tutorials, and maker content. It usually signals hands-on, practical content rather than a location or company type.
Yes. .diy is a valid generic top-level domain in the DNS root zone, with an official registry listed by IANA. It works like other modern domain extensions in browsers, email, and search.
Yes, if your site is about DIY guides, crafts, repairs, or home projects. Search engines do not rank a .diy domain differently by extension; content and relevance matter more for SEO.
Choose .diy if you want a clear match for DIY content and a more specific web address. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .diy domain. It is an open generic extension, so there is no local presence or industry-only requirement.
Yes. Like most domains, the name must follow standard DNS rules and cannot use reserved or unavailable names. Exact policies are set by the registry, so availability can vary by registrar.
At Hostinger, a .diy domain costs £1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £37.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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