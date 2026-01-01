Attract more patients with a .dental domain
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Why a .dental domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .dental domain
What is a .dental domain?
.dental is a generic top-level domain for dentistry-related sites. It’s open for broad use, commonly chosen by dental practices, clinics, and industry businesses.
Who is a .dental domain for?
A .dental domain works well for dentists, orthodontists, oral surgeons, clinics, and dental care brands that want a clear, professional online identity. It’s a strong fit for practices, patient resources, and service-focused sites.
Why choose a .dental domain?
A .dental domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and supports a clear, professional online identity. It can improve recognition across your site, email, and marketing while giving your business room to grow.
Domain information for .dental
TLD
.dental
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.dental domain FAQs
What does a .dental domain mean?
A .dental domain shows a clear link to dentistry, oral health, or a dental practice. It is commonly used by dentists, clinics, labs, and dental service brands to make their purpose easier to understand.
Is a .dental domain trusted?
Yes. .dental is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Like other domain extensions, it is run through an official registry.
Is a .dental a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about dental care, treatments, or a dental business. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so your content and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .dental domain or .com domain?
Choose .dental if you want the web address to match a dental brand or service and the .com you want is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose name.
Who can register a .dental domain?
Anyone can register a .dental domain. It is an open extension, so there is no requirement to be a dentist, clinic, or healthcare provider.
Are there restrictions on .dental domains?
Yes. The name must follow normal domain rules, such as using only allowed characters and meeting length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry and unavailable for registration.
How much does a .dental domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .dental domain costs £44.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £68.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.