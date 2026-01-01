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Why a .dance domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .dance domain
What is a .dance domain?
.dance is a generic top-level domain for dance-related sites, created in ICANN’s new gTLD program. It’s generally open to anyone, with no special eligibility rules.
Who is a .dance domain for?
A .dance domain works well for dance studios, instructors, event organizers, and performers who want a clear, memorable online identity. It’s a good fit for class sites, portfolios, and promotion.
Why choose a .dance domain?
A .dance domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It offers a clear, professional web address that supports trust across websites, email, and marketing as your presence grows.
Domain information for .dance
TLD
.dance
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.dance domain FAQs
What does a .dance domain mean?
A .dance domain is a web address ending used for dance-related sites, such as schools, studios, events, or performers. It was created for a specific topic, but today it’s commonly used for any dance-focused project.
Is a .dance domain trusted?
Yes. .dance is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other domain extensions in browsers and email. Search engines can crawl it normally, too.
Is a .dance a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about dance or your brand is built around that theme. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .dance domain or .com domain?
Choose .dance if you want a clear, topic-based address that matches a dance site and is easier to find available names. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader business identity.
Who can register a .dance domain?
Anyone can register a .dance domain. It is not limited to a specific country, profession, or membership group.
Are there restrictions on .dance domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as using valid characters and avoiding names that are already taken. Some registry-reserved names may also be unavailable, but there are no special eligibility limits.
How much does a .dance domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .dance domain costs £8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £24.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.