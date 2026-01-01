A .country domain for life beyond the city

£1,805.99/yr£1,655.99/1st year
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For first year
.country

Why a .country domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .country domain

What is a .country domain?

.country is a generic top-level domain, not a country code. It was originally delegated in 2014 and is now run by Internet Naming Co.; registration policies may vary by registrar.

Who is a .country domain for?

A .country domain works well for tourism sites, local businesses, cultural projects, and travel guides that want to highlight a clear geographic identity. It suits both small community initiatives and larger regional brands.

Why choose a .country domain?

A .country domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance and can support a more distinctive online identity. It offers a simple, memorable option for websites, email addresses, and long-term brand consistency.

Domain information for .country

TLD
.country
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
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.country domain FAQs

A .country domain is a generic top-level domain that can signal a national, regional, or cultural focus. People often use it for sites about travel, local business, or country-specific content.
Yes. It is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email, and search results like other extensions. It is also managed through an official registry, which helps keep registrations organized.
Yes, if your site is tied to a country theme, local audience, or identity. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content relevance matters more than the ending.
Choose .country if you want a name that reflects a country focus or a niche brand. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or if your preferred name is easier to find there.
A .country domain is generally open to anyone. You do not usually need to live in a specific country or meet a special eligibility rule.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and reserved or premium names may be unavailable through the registry.
At Hostinger, a .country domain costs £1,655.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £1,805.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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