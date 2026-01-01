Turn deal hunters into loyal buyers with a .bargains domain
£26.99/yr£9.99/1st yearFor first year
Save 63%
Why a .bargains domain?
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .bargains domain
What is a .bargains domain?
.bargains is a generic top-level domain for deal-focused sites and discount offers. It has no major registration limits, so businesses and shoppers can use it to signal bargains, sales, or savings.
Who is a .bargains domain for?
A .bargains domain works well for deal sites, coupon blogs, discount retailers, and comparison pages that want to highlight savings. It’s a clear fit for projects built around offers, value, and price-focused shopping.
Why choose a .bargains domain?
A .bargains domain helps make your website’s focus clear at a glance, supporting easier recognition and simpler sharing across search, email, and marketing. It gives your brand a direct, practical web address that can scale with your business.
Domain information for .bargains
TLD
.bargains
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
£0.15
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.co.uk
What British customers click on
.com
The world's favourite domain
.online
Broad and universal, a great alternative to .com.
.io
Let visitors know you operate in the tech industry.
.icu
Show you’re a customer-focused business with .icu.
.xyz
Fresh. Modern. Endlessly flexible.
.pro
Show off your skills with a .pro web address.
.cloud
Let clients know you do business in the .cloud.
.bargains domain FAQs
What does a .bargains domain mean?
A .bargains domain usually signals deals, discounts, or special offers. It is commonly used by stores, coupon sites, and price-focused businesses to make that purpose clear at a glance.
Is a .bargains domain trusted?
Yes, a .bargains domain is a valid top-level domain and works like other domain extensions. It is supported by standard browsers, email systems, and search engines because it has an official registry.
Is a .bargains a good domain?
Yes, if your site focuses on sales, savings, or promotions. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so content quality and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .bargains domain or .com domain?
Choose .bargains if you want the web address to describe deals or discounts directly. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or if your preferred name is available there.
Who can register a .bargains domain?
Anyone can register a .bargains domain. There is no general local presence or business-type requirement for this extension.
Are there restrictions on .bargains domains?
Yes, the name must follow standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and staying within the length limits. Reserved or premium names may also be unavailable, depending on the registry.
How much does a .bargains domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .bargains domain costs £9.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £26.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.