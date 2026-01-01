Register your .ac domain name

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.ac

Why a .ac domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ac domain

What is a .ac domain?

.ac is the country-code TLD for Ascension Island, intended for local use but also commonly adopted by academic sites because it resembles “academic.” It has no broad public restrictions, and the registry is managed by Internet Computer Bureau Limited.

Who is a .ac domain for?

A .ac domain works well for academic institutions, researchers, schools, and education projects that want a clear, professional identity. It’s also a fit for independent learning platforms and knowledge-focused sites.

Why choose a .ac domain?

A .ac domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and gives your brand a concise, credible web address. It’s a practical choice for sites, email, and marketing materials as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .ac

TLD
.ac
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
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.ac domain FAQs

A .ac domain is the country-code top-level domain for Ascension Island. Today, it’s often used for academic, corporate, or short brand names because “ac” can suggest education or accessibility.
Yes. It’s a valid TLD with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domains. Trust still depends on the website’s content and security setup.
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name or a domain that fits academic and professional branding. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Choose .ac if you want a shorter name, a fit for education-related or creative branding, or if your preferred .com is already taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension and you can get the name you want.
Anyone can register a .ac domain; it is open for general registration. You do not need to live on Ascension Island or prove local presence.
Yes, standard domain rules apply, including allowed characters, length limits, and no spaces. Some names may be reserved by the registry, so availability depends on the specific domain you choose.
At Hostinger, a .ac domain costs £23.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £47.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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