Brevo vs. Hostinger Reach

Looking for a Brevo alternative? Hostinger Reach is email marketing built for small businesses and creators. Compare both tools side by side and find the simpler way to reach more customers.
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Why choose Hostinger Reach?

We built Reach for busy small business owners, not marketing teams. No clunky setup, no scattered menus, no learning curve. Just create, send, and track professional, on-brand emails with ease.

Launch campaigns in minutes

Describe what you want to say and Reach drafts the copy, layout, and audience for you. Edit, send, and never face a blank page again.

Land in the inbox every time

With Hostinger nameservers, Reach sets up your authentication and checks each campaign for spam risk and errors before it goes out.

Everything in one dashboard

Run your website, domain, business email, and campaigns from one Hostinger account, with no extra tools to connect or manage.

Feature comparison

Here is how Brevo and Hostinger Reach compare across the features that matter most for small business email marketing.
Hostinger Reach
Brevo

Beginner friendly setup

Yes
More to learn

All in one dashboard

Yes
No

CSV contact import

Yes
Yes

AI email drafting

Yes
Copy only

AI image generation

Yes
No

One click quality check

Yes
No

Email templates

Reach builds branded emails for you
50 plus templates

Drag and drop editor

Yes
Yes

Automatic brand styling

Yes
Yes

GDPR signup forms

Yes
Yes

10 plus WordPress form plugins

Yes
Limited

AI Builder signup sync

Yes
No

AI segmentation

Yes
Top plan only

Automatic email authentication

Yes
Manual setup

Smart send time

Yes
On higher plans

One click list cleanup

Yes
No

Real time analytics

Yes
Yes

ChatGPT and Claude integration

MCP coming soon
No

WhatsApp campaigns

Coming soon
Yes

SMS and web push

Email focused
Yes

Transactional email

Not yet
Yes

Built in CRM

Not yet
Yes

A/B testing

Not yet
Yes

Welcome and follow up flows

Yes
Yes

Cart and post purchase emails

Yes
Yes
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*Date of comparison: August 25, 2026.

When Brevo might be the better fit
Brevo is a strong choice if email is one part of a bigger mix with SMS, web push and a CRM. Reach is for anyone who wants email in the same place as the rest of their business. It sits alongside your site, domain and store on Hostinger, so everything works together from day one. And when you need a campaign, its AI helps you draft one quickly, so you are never stuck at a blank page.

Built for small business email marketing

Grow your audience

Import contacts by CSV and capture signups from the WordPress form plugins you already use, plus your AI Builder site. Your list grows on its own.

Recover lost sales

Connected a store? Set up abandoned cart and post-purchase emails once, and Reach sends them for you automatically, winning back lost sales.

Track what works

Follow opens, clicks, and engagement in real time, with clear reports that show what to send next and where you can improve results.

How many subscribers do you have?

Send campaigns at the right time
Let Smart Sending choose the best time based on past opens
Look professional in every inbox
Switch between AI, drag-and-drop, and HTML editors
Improve every send before it goes out
Get unlimited AI subject lines and spam checks before sending
Know what to send next
Get weekly campaign ideas tailored to your niche and season
Welcome & sequence emails
Greet new signups and nurture them over days or weeks
Bring shoppers and buyers back
Recover abandoned carts and follow up after purchases automatically

Recipients count:

0-500
Most popular

24 months

3 500 emails/mo
75% off
£5.99
£1.49/mo
Bundle offer
Build your site and grow your audience+ £3.29/mo. Free domain and 2 mailboxes for 1 year

12 months

£1.99/mo

1 month

£5.99/mo

Billed every 2 years

Cancel anytime

Prices exclude taxes

Not sure what to choose?Try free · 100 recipients/mo, limited access to features · £0.99/mo after

Start for free

Billed every 2 years

Cancel anytime

Prices exclude taxes

Join millions of happy customers

“With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.”

Image

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

“Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.”

Image

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative

“Already loved Hostinger's hosting, but Reach surprised me even more. The AI saves me so much time — no starting from scratch. It's also incredibly easy to segment my audience. I'd highly recommend it.”

Image

Anthony O Connell

Business owner

Brevo vs Hostinger Reach FAQs

Yes, if your focus is email. Reach helps small businesses create and send professional campaigns quickly, without a marketing team. Brevo is the better fit if you also need SMS, WhatsApp, or a built-in CRM.
Yes. Export your contacts from Brevo as a CSV file, then import them into Reach in a few clicks and start sending right away.
No. Reach only restricts accounts for spam behavior, such as phishing, scams, illegal content, or purchased contact lists. If you email people who chose to hear from you, your account is safe, and 24/7 live chat support is there whenever you need it.
Yes. Reach includes welcome and follow-up flows, plus abandoned cart and post-purchase emails for stores on WooCommerce and Hostinger eCommerce.
You can start with a free trial. Reach works best inside the Hostinger ecosystem, and some features, like automatic email authentication, need your domain to use Hostinger nameservers.

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