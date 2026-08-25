ActiveCampaign vs. Hostinger Reach
30-day money-back guarantee
Reach is simple to run, fair to pay, easy to start
No learning curve
Pay for who you email
Start free, grow when ready
Feature comparison
*Date of comparison: August 25, 2026.
Built for small business email marketing
Grow your audience
Recover lost sales
Track what works
How many subscribers do you have?
Recipients count:
24 months
12 months
1 month
Billed every 2 years
Cancel anytime
Prices exclude taxes
Billed every 2 years
Cancel anytime
Prices exclude taxes
Join millions of happy customers
“With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.”
“Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.”
“Already loved Hostinger's hosting, but Reach surprised me even more. The AI saves me so much time — no starting from scratch. It's also incredibly easy to segment my audience. I'd highly recommend it.”