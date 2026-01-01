Zensical is a modern documentation platform created by the team behind Material for MkDocs. It generates polished, searchable documentation websites from Markdown source files and serves them with a built-in live-preview server â€” so changes to your docs are visible in the browser instantly. It supports both its own native zensical.toml format and existing mkdocs.yml configuration files, making migration from MkDocs straightforward.

Self-hosting Zensical on your own VPS means your documentation lives on infrastructure you control, with no per-page fee, no reader tracking, and no dependency on a third-party documentation hosting service. A starter project is created automatically on first run so you can start writing immediately.