Yao is an open-source full-stack application runtime that lets developers build web applications, REST APIs, and admin dashboards by writing JSON and YAML configuration files instead of backend code. Originally a low-code engine, Yao v1.0 has evolved into an AI agent platform with native MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration, multi-agent orchestration, and a built-in conversational chat interface.

Unlike traditional frameworks, Yao ships as a single Go binary with an embedded SQLite database, a V8 JavaScript engine for TypeScript hooks, and a server-rendered UI system â€” making it a self-contained environment for building and running AI-powered web applications without managing separate runtimes or databases.