WAHA (WhatsApp HTTP API) is an open-source REST API server that wraps WhatsApp Web into a clean HTTP interface, so any application or service can send messages, receive events, and manage sessions without browser dependencies or third-party cloud costs. It supports multiple engine backends â€” this template uses the NOWEB engine, which communicates directly over WebSocket without launching a browser, making it lightweight and efficient on VPS resources.

Self-hosting WAHA keeps your WhatsApp session data, message content, and webhook integrations under your full control. Connect your CRM, chatbot, helpdesk, or internal tool to WhatsApp in minutes using standard HTTP calls, with a built-in web dashboard and interactive Swagger UI included out of the box.