Verdaccio is a lightweight, open-source private npm registry that lets teams publish internal packages and proxy the public npm registry. Unlike hosted registries that charge per seat or impose rate limits, Verdaccio runs entirely on your own infrastructure â€” giving you a fast, local cache of npm packages alongside a secure store for your private JavaScript modules.

Self-hosting with Verdaccio removes your build pipelines' dependency on external npm availability, speeds up installs through local caching, and keeps proprietary code out of public registries. It is fully compatible with npm, Yarn, and pnpm without any client-side configuration changes beyond pointing to your registry URL.