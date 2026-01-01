Vaultwarden is an unofficial, lightweight implementation of the Bitwarden server API written in Rust. It uses a fraction of the memory required by the official Bitwarden server while remaining fully compatible with all official Bitwarden clients â€” browser extensions, desktop apps, and mobile apps all work without modification.

Self-hosting your password vault on a VPS keeps every password, secure note, and credential entirely within your own infrastructure. This template automatically routes HTTPS through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy with Let's Encrypt certificates, satisfying Bitwarden clients' HTTPS requirement from the first deployment.